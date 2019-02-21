Kempton Park school robbed of R25k

It’s understood a member of the governing body was robbed of R25,000 at the Norkem High School after withdrawing the cash meant for a school trip.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education says a school in Kempton Park was targeted by robbers on Thursday afternoon.

It’s understood a member of the governing body was robbed of R25,000 at the Norkem High School after withdrawing the cash meant for a school trip.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said no one was harmed during the incident.

“We will also take our precautions and send our psychosocial stuff who will be going there tomorrow to assess the situation on what it is that we can do in terms of assisting the school if they need assistance.”

Mabona said they're worried about criminals targeting schools: "It appears we are becoming an easy target and we call upon the law enforcement officers to work very closely with us in terms of your necessary visible policing.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is concerned about the spate of robberies that have targeted schools in Gauteng.

He says schools appear to be an easy target for criminals: “We have requested law enforcement agencies to prioritise us as school institutions because banks and people have strengthened their security and it’s only schools left. So, until they prioritise us as well, we will always find ourselves in these situations.”

At the same time, two armed robbers were shot dead at Edenvale High while their accomplices managed to flee the scene in two separate cars.