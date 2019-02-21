JMPD deploys to Cosmo City as protesters block roads, burn tyres

It is understood that residents want a councillor removed from his post.

JOHANNESBURG - Several roads have been closed off in Cosmo City, with commuters prevented from taking taxis to work and school on Thursday morning due to a protest in the area.

They are expected to hand over a memorandum.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says that more officers are being deployed to the scene.

"There is a protest at the intersections of Angola Road and South Africa Road in Cosmo City. There are rocks and burning tyres, so motorists should avoid those intersections for now."