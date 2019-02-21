Jiba: 'I felt betrayed when I was paraded before court as a criminal'

Jiba has taken the stand and will traverse evidence related to her role in the arrest of prosecutor Gerrie Nel, the Richard Mdluli matter as well as the application for her to be struck from the roll of advocates.

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba says that she welcomes the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, saying that it liberates her to speak openly and air her views about the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The advocate started proceedings by making opening remarks, where she expressed her shock at evidence led in the previous month.

"I was shocked to learn that people who I considered my colleagues and committed patriots felt that I was not qualified to lead the NPA. The testimony of Advocate Breytenbach and Mister Hofmeyr, in particular, revealed a deep resentment that a young, black, African woman had been promoted to this leadership position."

She has welcomed the opportunity to address the inquiry.

"I'm finally judged by the persons sitting right here, whose integrity and sense of fairness I trust completely. For many years of reading and hearing criticism against me, I have maintained silence on the advice of my legal team. This inquiry liberates me to speak and air my views on the NPA."

Jiba adds that she was hurt when the NPA turned on her and she was criminally charged after authorising the racketeering case against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

The advocate was asked to comment on the decision to charge her after the High Court in Durban found the Booysen racketeering authorisation was unlawful.

"I have never felt so betrayed by my own institution in my entire life when I was paraded before a court as a criminal, merely for exercising a discretion."

Jiba insists that there is sufficient evidence to support the racketeering case against Booysen.

"I was extremely disappointed and hurt that the institution found it so easy to turn the tables and charge me for doing my job and leave those that are supposed to go and answer for the wrong acts they have committed."

