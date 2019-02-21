Jiba: 'I've never been paid any money by anyone at Bosasa'

Jiba is giving evidence at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Thursday where she is addressing the numerous allegations levelled at her over a month of witness testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has denied being paid any money from anyone at Bosasa.

Jiba is giving evidence at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Thursday where she is addressing the numerous allegations leveled at her over a month of witness testimony.

The inquiry is investigating her fitness to hold office.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture commission of inquiry that Jiba was receiving R100,000 a month and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi R10,000 a month as bribes.

Agrizzi was scheduled to repeat those allegations at the Mokgoro Inquiry earlier this month but informed the evidence leaders that he has been advised not to because he might incriminate himself.

#MokgoroInquiry Jiba: says she has never been paid any sum of money from Agrizzi, Mti, Watson or any person from Bosasa. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2019

Earlier Jiba, said that she did not review the decision to withdraw the criminal case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli because she was convinced that there was no case against him.

The advocate started proceedings with an opening statement, where she welcomed the inquiry as an opportunity to finally address her critics and detractors.

Jiba says that she was satisfied with the briefing on the Mdluli evidence from Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.

"I was made to understand by Advocate Mrwebi that the only reason why he has withdrawn the charges is beacuse there was no evidence at the time when he looked into the docket that connected Mdluli to the crime. And I had no reason to doubt the competencies of Advocate Mrwebi. He's very experienced."

She added that her co-operation with Mdluli in the case against prosecutor Gerrie Nel was part of a legitimate police investigation.

In 2009, while Nel was prosecuting former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi. He was arrested on trumped-up charges in the case led by Mdluli.

Jiba was accused of unlawfully conspiring with the police as part of a plan to derail the case against Selebi.

The advocate was asked to explain how she met Mdluli in 2007.

“It was in the course of an investigation that was then conducted by police at the time. The person who introduced me to the whole investigation was the head of the integrity crime management unit, Prince Mokotedi.”

Advocate Thabani asked Jiba about the nature of her relationship with Mdluli.

“I know general Mdluli as an ordinary police officer. I know many police officials. I know so many officers.”

When asked whether Mdluli was a friend, Jiba simply responded: "No."

WATCH: Jiba gives testimony at Mokgoro Inquiry