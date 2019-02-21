JasonRohde: Defence argues crime committed in a moment of passion, weakness

Following closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe postponed the matter until next Wednesday for sentencing.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted killer Jason Rohde will learn his punishment in just under a week.

Despite the court having found that he was responsible for his wife's death, Rohde still denies having killed her at the Spier Wine farm in 2016.

He also disputes having tampered with the scene to make it look like she committed suicide.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Louis Van Niekerk argued Rohde deserves a punishment exceeding the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years.

Van Niekerk told the court there were extensive aggravating factors to support this, including the degree of force used to inflict Rohde's injuries.

Defence lawyer Graham Van Der Spuy, in turn, argued that a lengthy imprisonment would have negative consequences for Rohde's three daughters.

Van Der Spuy adds the crime was committed in a moment of passion and weakness, arguing his client snapped.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)