IAAF's case against Semenya not in good taste - Sonke Gender Justice
The gender activist group, along with the Soul City Institute, say that they are appalled that Semenya must go through such an ordeal.
JOHANNESBURG - NGO Sonke Gender Justice says that it is hard to ignore that the case between the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Olympic champion Caster Semenya is racially and gender driven.
Semenya is currently fighting her case in Lausanne, Switzerland involving the IAAF and Athletics South Africa.
Proposed IAAF regulations target female athletes with hyperandrogenism, suggesting that they take medication to reduce their naturally produced testosterone.
The verdict will be delivered by the end of next month.
Lebogang Ramafoko from the Soul City Institute says that the case involving Semenya is not about her as an individual but about the historic and colonial torture the black body continues to be subjected to.
She says that it is about controlling particularly black women’s bodies.
"It can only be seen within the context of the persecution of the black body, the lack of recognition that black bodies matter."
Bafana Khumalo from Sonke Gender Justice says that the case is not in good taste for a democratic world, where people are expected to be treated with dignity.
"Then we need to do it across the board."
He says that any attempt to alter Semenya naturally is a complete violation.
