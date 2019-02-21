Government not footing my legal bill, says Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya is challenging proposed regulations by the IAAF that seeks to restrict the levels of testosterone in female athletes.

CAPE TOWN - In a statement, South African middle-distance star Caster Semenya denied the government paid R25 million towards her ongoing hearing against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Switzerland.

Semenya’s law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has teamed up with two Canadian lawyers in her landmark hearing.

Semenya is challenging the proposed regulations by the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that seeks to restrict the levels of testosterone in female athletes by forcing them to take suppressants.

In a press statement released by Norton Rose Fulbright on Thursday, the double-Olympic 800m gold medal winner said: “While I have no knowledge of what was paid by the government to its legal and medical team in respect of its own case, my personal representation has been funded mainly by private funders and the portion funded by the government is a small fraction of the amount that has been quoted in the article.”

She also distanced herself from an online petition attached to supporting her.

“It has also come to my attention that there is a petition that has been started by an organisation in support of me [Caster Semenya], which requests, as part of a sign-up, a donation of money.

“I have no knowledge of and have no affiliation to this petition. It has not been sanctioned by me. I will not be receiving any of these funds and donors are advised accordingly. I am grateful for all the local and global support that I have received.”

The hearing began on Monday and is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, with a final ruling expected before the end of March, where three judges will deliberate the decision, which has major global implications.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)