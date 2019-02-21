Family of slain Ngcobo police officer say they need closure

Twenty-eight-year-old Constable Kuhle Mateta was one of the five police officers killed during the attack on Ngcobo police officers last year.

CAPE TOWN - The father of a police officer killed during a mass shooting at the Ngcobo police station, said they need closure.

Five men are due back in the Mthatha High Court in April for allegedly executing the murders of five police officers in the community a year ago.

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele attended a memorial service in honour of the slain policemen at the Ngcobo police station.

His father Bulelani Mateta said the family has learned to cope with Kuhle's passing, but he wants the court case to be finalised so the family can have closure.

"It's taking too long, you know... just because of this processes of our country whereby people will say whether they still need a lawyer and all those processes, otherwise it's too long. It's a year now and it's a pity that in this country there is no death penalty."

Mateta explained the financial difficulty to help raise his three-year-old grandson.

Warrant officer Zuko Mbini and constables Sibongiseni Sandlana, Zuko Ntsheku and Nkosiphendule Pongco are also being honoured at the memorial service.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)