Edenvale High pupil: ‘We heard gun shots and hid under our desks’

Two suspects were shot dead, three others have been arrested and police are looking for an unknown number of suspects.

EDENVALE - Witnesses have relived Thursday afternoon’s events at Edenvale High School where two suspects were shot dead during a robbery.

Three others have been arrested and police are looking for an unknown number of suspects.

One pupil said she heard a bullet hit the wall of her classroom: “I first heard two gunshots and one bullet hit a wall of my classroom while we were writing and our teacher told us to hide under our desks.”

One woman says she was alarmed when she witnessed the robbers make their way into the school.

“I heard one gunshot and thought it might have been a firecracker and the next minute it was like 20 shots in one go. I looked outside my office window and just saw men running. I grabbed my phone and sent a message to the Gauteng watch group and called the police, pushed the emergency button and hid.”

She says she’s been nervous in the area over the past two weeks.

“In the past two weeks it’s been a bit touch and go and last week Tuesday, Dowerglen [High] was hit so this area was blocked off.”

Parents have fetched their children from the school but police continue to maintain a presence.

Also on Thursday, Norkem Park High School in Kempton Park was robbed of R25,000.

Just last week, an 18-year-old pupil was shot and wounded through a classroom window at Dowerglen High School, also in Edenvale, by an unknown number of men.