Edenvale High on lockdown after 2 suspects shot
While details are still sketchy, it’s understood the shooting occurred during a foiled robbery at the institution.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that two suspects have been shot at Edenvale High School on Thursday afternoon.
While details are still sketchy, it’s understood the shooting occurred during a foiled robbery at the institution.
Eyewitnesses say a helicopter has arrived at the scene while police try to contain the situation.
Pupils are on lockdown at Edenvale High as teachers try to maintain calm.
A woman said she was at the school as the chaos unfolded: “Upon leaving the school, I heard gunshots and as I got down towards Edenvale High, security vehicles closed off the road and voice notes from teachers from the school started coming in, saying they had been involved in a robbery.”
Just last week, an 18-year-old pupil was shot and wounded through a classroom window at Dowerglen High by an unknown man.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
