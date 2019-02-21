CPUT nursing students ‘sleeping with knives’ out of fear of being attacked

In November, a nursing student was found dead on the premises and students have been demanding answers regarding the investigation into how Sinovuyo Yhusi died.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) nursing students are taking extreme measure to ensure their safety at the Athlone campus.

This month, there have been violent demonstrations over security concerns and what students call deteriorating living conditions.

Twenty-two students have been arrested on charges of public violence and only nine have been released from holding cells at Manenberg police station.

BTech nursing student and SRC secretary Asanda Dibela has told Eyewitness News some students sleep with knives and pepper spray at hand, out of fear that they will be attacked.

Dibela says over the past five weeks, there have been three break-ins at the campus situated near crime-ridden communities like Heideveld and Manenberg.

“After the protest, they [authorities] claimed to have employed four more securities. They deployed female securities with nothing to defend themselves.”

Dibela says they’re now fighting to get the public violence charges against 13 protesting students dropped.

