Bo-Kaap Civi Association welcomes dismissal of Any Side Investments appeal
In December last year, the heritage body turned down an application by Any Side Investments to amend a 2007 demolition permit related to 150 Buitengracht Street.
CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association has welcomed Heritage Western Cape's dismissal of an appeal by a property developer.
The developer appealed the decision on Wednesday, but this too was dismissed.
Any Side Investments acquired the property in 2017 with the intention of developing an apartment complex.
The previous owner's plan to replace a 60-year-old structure with a nine-storey building was approved by Heritage Western Cape's built environment and landscape committee in 2008, but it never went ahead.
The new owner wants to improve on the design, but it cannot do so unless the old building plans are amended.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Jacky Poking said they're happy with heritage body's latest decision to dismiss an application to amend.
"We hope that maybe sends a message to other developers that it's not going to be that easy to get your plans through anymore. It seems that the Bo-Kaap is being heard."
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's public participation process on the proposed Heritage Protection Overlay Zone in Bo-Kaap ends on Friday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
