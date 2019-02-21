Bill to amend Constitution for land expropriation a step closer

The ad hoc committee has received a briefing from Parliament’s lawyers on the process to be followed.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation met for the second time on Thursday to plot out its programme.

The ad hoc committee set up to make changes to Section 25 of the Constitution has its work cut out for it.

The committee has taken the baton from the Constitutional Review Committee, which held six months of public hearings in 2018.

The Section 74 bill, which informs constitutional amendments, will now be drafted and presented to committee members who will then deliberate on the matter.

Charmaine van der Merwe from Parliament’s legal services says: "The drafted bill will then be presented to the committee, and then the committee will start interrogating it; is the wording what we want, does it [wording] reflect the policy instructions that this committee has given?"

Committee chairperson Thoko Didiza says the process will see experts brief MPs.

"We’re going to invite members to make suggestions on some of those experts who can assist us on the amendment and looking at Section 25."

Upon completion, the draft bill will then be submitted to provincial legislatures as well as the National House of Traditional Leaders for Comment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)