Bill to amend Constitution for land expropriation a step closer
The ad hoc committee has received a briefing from Parliament’s lawyers on the process to be followed.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation met for the second time on Thursday to plot out its programme.
The committee has received a briefing from Parliament’s lawyers on the process to be followed.
The ad hoc committee set up to make changes to Section 25 of the Constitution has its work cut out for it.
The committee has taken the baton from the Constitutional Review Committee, which held six months of public hearings in 2018.
The Section 74 bill, which informs constitutional amendments, will now be drafted and presented to committee members who will then deliberate on the matter.
Charmaine van der Merwe from Parliament’s legal services says: "The drafted bill will then be presented to the committee, and then the committee will start interrogating it; is the wording what we want, does it [wording] reflect the policy instructions that this committee has given?"
Committee chairperson Thoko Didiza says the process will see experts brief MPs.
"We’re going to invite members to make suggestions on some of those experts who can assist us on the amendment and looking at Section 25."
Upon completion, the draft bill will then be submitted to provincial legislatures as well as the National House of Traditional Leaders for Comment.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPs
-
Malema: 'Going to a public hospital like sending yourself to a mortuary'
-
Budget speech does little to address economic challenges - opposition
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.