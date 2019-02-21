ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu

The ANC had released a statement accusing the two of criticising black engineers.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has apologised to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu after the party released a statement accusing the two of criticising black engineers.

In a letter addressed to the secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday, Gordhan says he rejects the ANC's assertions and that he finds them “extremely offensive.”

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says the party acknowledges the importance of constructive engagement with all professionals, including black engineers and the Black Management Forum.

Speaking on the Radio 702’s Karima Brown show on Thursday night, Kodwa acknowledged that their statements were taken out of context.