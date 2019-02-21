All of the love, support for Caster Semenya
From the sports ministry to Banyana Banyana and international personalities, Caster Semenya has loads of support in her corner as she fights the IAAF's proposed testosterone regulations.
JOHANNESBURG – Olympic 800m champion and South Africa’s golden girl Caster Semenya has been through a lot these past few weeks because of the IAAF’s proposed gender regulations that seek to reduce the testosterone levels in women athletes who have high levels of the hormone.
From the sports ministry to Banyana Banyana and international personalities, Semenya has people running this race with her.
People have voiced their unhappiness with the IAAF's proposed gender regulations on different social media platforms:Caster Semenya's support - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
