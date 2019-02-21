4 men allegedly linked to airport crimes arrested in Alex

-
Bill to amend Constitution for land expropriation a step closerPolitics
-
All of the love, support for Caster SemenyaSport
-
Edenvale High on lockdown after 2 suspects shotLocal
-
Jiba: 'I've never been paid any money by anyone at Bosasa'Local
-
Bambi, the wounded grysbok rescued from Betty's Bay fires, put downLocal
-
Makhanda residents head to court after toxins found in waterLocal
Popular Topics
-
4 men allegedly linked to airport crimes arrested in AlexLocal
-
Bill to amend Constitution for land expropriation a step closerPolitics
-
All of the love, support for Caster SemenyaSport
-
Edenvale High on lockdown after 2 suspects shotLocal
-
Jiba: 'I've never been paid any money by anyone at Bosasa'Local
-
Bambi, the wounded grysbok rescued from Betty's Bay fires, put downLocal
Popular Topics
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, MbetePolitics
-
Budget speech does little to address economic challenges - oppositionPolitics
-
Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPsPolitics
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
Spend less time criticising national govt, Zille told in Sopa debatePolitics
-
PSC finds Muthambi broke some rules when hiring staff at private officeLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Steinhoff gets shareholder petition for inquiry before Dutch courtBusiness
-
Discovery posts 'temporary' fall in H1 earningsBusiness
-
Sasol responds to whistle-blower's intimidation claims over Vaal pollutionLocal
-
Rand on the backfoot after lukewarm budgetBusiness
-
Sars to have new commissioner soonBusiness
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Could Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette inherit his millions?Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
'We bow down to 1 of our melanated Monas': Jay-Z, Beyoncé pay tribute to MeghanLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Chicago police charge Jussie Smollett with filing false report of assaultLifestyle
-
Designer Karl Lagerfeld to be cremated without ceremonyLifestyle
-
Jackman enters Guinness Book of Records for longest-serving Marvel superheroLifestyle
-
50 Cent left ‘fearing for his life’ in wake of alleged police threatLifestyle
-
Jack Whitehall to perform with Hugh Jackman at BRITsLifestyle
-
Travis Graham signs for CT CitySport
-
Sharks name unchanged line-up for Blues encounterSport
-
Sports dept hails SA experts testifying in suport of Caster SemenyaSport
-
PSL confirm fixture changes for Bafana Afcon qualifierSport
-
Baxter scrambling for technical staff as Senong rules himself outSport
-
Proteas win toss, bat first in second Test against Sri LankaSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
4 men allegedly linked to airport crimes arrested in Alex
Police found the men while they were changing the number plates of a car; they were allegedly planning a robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Four men believed to be linked to airport crimes have been arrested in Alexandra on Thursday morning.
Police found the men while they were changing the number plates of a car; they were allegedly planning a robbery.
There also believed to be involved in airport followings and robberies.
The police's Vishnu Naidoo said a shootout happened when three of the men tried to flee and one of the suspects was shot.
“They will be facing attempted murder charges, possession of unlicensed firearms, conspiracy to commit robbery and depending on how the investigations unfold, there might be more charges added to those ones mentioned.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete3 hours ago
-
Jiba: 'I felt betrayed when I was paraded before court as a criminal'3 hours ago
-
Edenvale High on lockdown after 2 suspects shot39 minutes ago
-
Sasol responds to whistle-blower's intimidation claims over Vaal pollution2 hours ago
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni22 hours ago
-
Jiba: 'I've never been paid any money by anyone at Bosasa'one hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.