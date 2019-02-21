Popular Topics
4 men allegedly linked to airport crimes arrested in Alex

Police found the men while they were changing the number plates of a car; they were allegedly planning a robbery.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four men believed to be linked to airport crimes have been arrested in Alexandra on Thursday morning.

Police found the men while they were changing the number plates of a car; they were allegedly planning a robbery.

There also believed to be involved in airport followings and robberies.

The police's Vishnu Naidoo said a shootout happened when three of the men tried to flee and one of the suspects was shot.

“They will be facing attempted murder charges, possession of unlicensed firearms, conspiracy to commit robbery and depending on how the investigations unfold, there might be more charges added to those ones mentioned.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

