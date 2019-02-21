3 pupils wounded in Ceres school stabbing
The motive is being investigated by the Western Cape Education Department and South African Police Service, according to an official.
CAPE TOWN - Three pupils have been stabbed following an altercation at a high school in Ceres.
The incident occurred earlier this week.
The Western Cape Education MEC’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says the motive is being investigated by the provincial Education Department and South African Police Service.
"At this stage, we are not certain as to what led to the fight. But we do suspect that it is gang-related and that the alleged are from opposing gangs. The school is investigating the matter and will follow the necessary disciplinary processes."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
