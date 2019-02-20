Zondo Commission to delve into corruption, mismanagement of Eskom
The inquiry’s legal team is expected to put on record Eskom related documents, but the first witness on the power utility is expected on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry is expected to start dealing with the crisis and alleged capture of Eskom on Wednesday.
As details around the crisis at Eskom continue to emerge, the state capture commission is expected to deal with the corruption and mismanagement at the power utility. On Tuesday, the inquiry heard evidence from Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod.
WATCH: Treasury's Catherine MacLeod gives evidence at Zondo Commission
She told the commission that while the change in ministers shouldn’t generally cause a big impact on the economy, the removal of Nhlanhla Nene was different and costly.
She also described the cost of political uncertainty during Jacob Zuma’s presidency on the economy.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
