Zimbabwe scraps bond note, US dollar peg - central bank

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe on Wednesday abandoned a peg that was supposed to ensure its quasi-currency bond note would trade at parity with the US dollar, Central Bank Governor John Mangudya said.

Zimbabwe began introducing bond notes to alleviate chronic cash shortages in 2016.

Over time the bond notes have devalued against the US dollar on the street, despite being officially pegged to the value of the greenback.