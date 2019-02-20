Xasa off to Lausanne in support of Semenya
It has been reported the Sports Department, led by Minister Tokozile Xasa, has budgeted almost R25 million for Caster Semenya’s defence against the IAAF.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa will jet off to Lausanne on Wednesday to be alongside double Olympic champion Caster Semenya during her battle with the IAAF in Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Xasa has been instrumental in launching the #HandsOffCaster campaign. It has been reported the Sports Department has budgeted almost R25 million for Semenya’s defence against the IAAF.
Semenya is currently attending the CAS case between IAAF and Athletics South Africa (ASA) and herself pertaining to the proposed IAAF regulations targeting female athletes with hyperandrogenism to take medication that will reduce their naturally produced testosterone.
“Upon my arrival in Switzerland, my responsibility will be to convey the message of support from President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet, have an opportunity to listen to the deliberations of both parties (ASA and IAAF) which are based on Scientific Research and Human Rights Principles, give support to our team of experts and witnesses currently in support and representing ASA and Caster Semenya. I will also engage members of the media and address the international community on South Africa’s stance on Human Rights Principles and Scientific Research in relation to female classification or reclassification”.
Xasa will fly on Wednesday night for Switzerland and return on Friday morning.
The verdict will be delivered by the end of March.
