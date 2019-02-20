Wife killer Jason Rohde to be sentenced in a week

Last year, the property mogul was convicted of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in 2016 and trying to stage her suicide.

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde will be sentenced in a week's time following the completion of closing arguments on Wednesday.

The State has called on the court to impose a punishment exceeding the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years.

The defence argues there's no basis for a harsher punishment.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe says Susan didn't die instantly and suffered a painful and gruesome death.

Defence advocate Graham van Der Spuy has urged the court to consider his client does not have a history of showcasing violent or aggressive behaviour, having been described by friends and his mother as avoiding conflict and confrontation.

Van der Spuy has also labelled the victim's death a crime of passion.

He adds he can only describe his client's actions as a moment of weakness in which he snapped.

