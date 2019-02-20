Wife killer Jason Rohde to be sentenced in a week

-
Wife killer Jason Rohde to be sentenced in a weekLocal
-
Makhanda residents take municipality to court over 'toxic' waterLocal
-
Mrwebi defends decision to withdraw charges against MdluliLocal
-
Who are the experts who'll support Semenya in her IAAF battle?Sport
-
City of CT expects thousands to benefit from electrification projectLocal
-
Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toiletsBusiness
Popular Topics
Tito Unplugged #RSABudget2019
-
Wife killer Jason Rohde to be sentenced in a weekLocal
-
Makhanda residents take municipality to court over 'toxic' waterLocal
-
Mrwebi defends decision to withdraw charges against MdluliLocal
-
Who are the experts who'll support Semenya in her IAAF battle?Sport
-
City of CT expects thousands to benefit from electrification projectLocal
-
Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toiletsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
Spend less time criticising national govt, Zille told in Sopa debatePolitics
-
PSC finds Muthambi broke some rules when hiring staff at private officeLocal
-
IEC hoping for 80% turnout in May electionsLocal
-
2,000 unplaced learners in attendance as WC opposition debates Zille's SopaLocal
-
Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DABusiness
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
Popular Topics
Tito Unplugged #RSABudget2019
-
Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toiletsBusiness
-
Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPsPolitics
-
Budget 2019 in numbersLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito MboweniBusiness
-
#Budget2019 What can grant beneficiaries expect?Local
Popular Topics
-
Dolly Parton praises #MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Beyoncé and Jay Z ban guests from taking photos at pre-Oscars partyLifestyle
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape TownLifestyle
-
Did Khloe Kardashian confirm Tristan Thompson cheating rumours?Lifestyle
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpotLifestyle
-
Ne-Yo sheds 30 pounds thanks to veganismLifestyle
-
Victoria Beckham leads Karl Lagerfeld tributesLifestyle
-
SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonightLocal
-
Khloe Kardashian annoyed by parenting criticsLifestyle
-
Who are the experts who'll support Semenya in her IAAF battle?Sport
-
Boxing SA joins PSL in Icasa regulations concernsSport
-
Andrew Robertson backs Liverpool to make amends for Bayern stumbleSport
-
Federer to play on clay at Madrid OpenSport
-
Xasa off to Lausanne in support of SemenyaSport
-
Royal House of Mandela joins Hands Off Caster Semenya movementLocal
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 23°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
Wife killer Jason Rohde to be sentenced in a week
Last year, the property mogul was convicted of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in 2016 and trying to stage her suicide.
CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde will be sentenced in a week's time following the completion of closing arguments on Wednesday.
Last year, the property mogul was convicted of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in 2016 and trying to stage her suicide.
The State has called on the court to impose a punishment exceeding the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years.
The defence argues there's no basis for a harsher punishment.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe says Susan didn't die instantly and suffered a painful and gruesome death.
Defence advocate Graham van Der Spuy has urged the court to consider his client does not have a history of showcasing violent or aggressive behaviour, having been described by friends and his mother as avoiding conflict and confrontation.
Van der Spuy has also labelled the victim's death a crime of passion.
He adds he can only describe his client's actions as a moment of weakness in which he snapped.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
State argues in favour of harsh punishment for wife killer Jason Rohde5 hours ago
-
Court hears long prison term will be harmful to Jason Rohde’s children2 days ago
-
Wife killer Jason Rohde to learn fate as sentencing proceedings to resume2 days ago
-
Wife killer Jason Rohde to spend Christmas behind bars75 days ago
Popular in Local
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni2 hours ago
-
Budget 2019 in numbers2 hours ago
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town7 hours ago
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpot12 hours ago
-
Cigarette price up R1.14, whisky up R4 per bottle, beer by 12c a can3 hours ago
-
Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPsone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.