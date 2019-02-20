Who are the experts who'll support Semenya in her IAAF battle?

Caster Semenya's lawyers have released their list of international experts who will testify in support of the Olympic champion in her case against the IAAF.

CAPE TOWN - Athletics South Africa (ASA) has assembled a formidable team of predominantly local legal and medical experts to challenge the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) case to impose its highly contentious regulations relating to the eligibility of female athletes with higher-than-normal testosterone levels to compete in international events.

Here's a list of experts who will testify in favour of Caster Semenya for ASA:

Madeleine Pape

She is an Olympian who represented Australia in the 800m at the international level from 2006 until 2010. Pape is currently a PhD candidate in the Department of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Pape is a USA Track & Field certified level 1 coach, who coaches middle distance athletes for the Wisconsin Track Club.

Professor Ross Tucker

Tucker has a PhD in exercise physiology studying fatigue, the brain and the limits to performance.

He is a science and research consultant for World Rugby, where his role is to support all strategic decisions that involve player welfare (so injury, concussion, player health), high performance (performance analysis and performance audits) and law (law change and monitoring).

Tucker has consulted with several teams in the high-performance sport, including SA Sevens (including the 2009/2010 World Series winning team), SA Kayaking, SA Triathlon, USA triathlon and the UK Olympic Committee.

In 2013, Tucker was named by Mail & Guardian in their list of Top 200 Influential Young South Africans, and by the Minister of Sport as one of the 100 influential people in South African sport.

Professor Wayne Derman

Derman is a professor and director of the Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine at Stellenbosch University, and is a past president of the South African Sports Medicine Association.

The professor has played an important role in clinical support for South Africa’s athletes at international level.

Derman fulfilled the positions of chief medical officer for the South African team to the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games, and medical officer for the South African Paralympic team to Beijing 2008 and London 2012. He also served as the medical officer for Cape Town for the Fifa 2010 World Cup.

Derman has been awarded many accolades in his career ranging from a Fellowship of the American College of Sports Medicine; the Val Schreier Award for Outstanding Investigator in the Cardiovascular Field in Southern Africa; the Paul Harris award from Rotary International for community contribution; to a Mondi Award nomination for journalism.

In December 2004, Derman was named the recipient of the Department of Health and Health Professionals Council award for Excellence in Health Care in South Africa.

His research has focused on injury and illness prevention in athletes, especially those with disabilities and mitigation of chronic disease risk factors.

He has published more than 170 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and policy documents, and presented widely on the international academic stage.

Dr Jeroen Swart

MBChB, MPhil (Sports & Exercise Medicine), PhD (Exercise Science) and is the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Chair of Scientific, Technical & Research Commission and Head of Sports & Exercise Medicine programme at the University of Cape Town & Sports Science Institute of South Africa.

Professor Carl Lombard

Lombard is an experienced biostatistician with more than 30 years of research work at the South African Medical Research Council.

He is the director of the South African Medical Research Council and has worked on many international studies in health research and clinical trials.

Dr Ariane Spitaels

Registered as paediatrician 1998, and endocrinologist 2007, Spitaels has worked as a paediatrician with a special interest in endocrinology and diabetes since June 2000 and has treated many transgender individuals, including differences or disorders of sex development (DSD) patients.

Professor Mark Engel

Engel is an associate professor in the Department of Medicine, at the University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur Hospital.

His qualifications are as follows:

BSc (Med) Hons (Human Genetics) (UCT); Master of Public Health (Epidemiology and Biostatistics) (UCT); PhD (Medicine) (UCT).

Engel is a recognised as an expert in the conduct of Systematic Reviews, having served a postgraduate internship at the South African Cochrane Centre/South African Medical Research Council, supplemented by international courses including those at Harvard University and the University of Ottawa.

Professor Joel Dave

Professor Dave is the Head of Division of Endocrinology, Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town.

His qualifications and experience includeMBChB (UCT) PhD (UCT) FCP (SA) Cert Endocrinology & Metabolism (SA), led successful bid to host the International Congress of Endocrinology (ICE) in 2018, chairperson Local Organising Committee ICE 2018, chairperson Association of Clinical Endocrinologists of South Africa 2014-2017 and reviewer for the UCT Research and Ethics Committee

Professor Marc Blockman

Blockman is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Clinical Pharmacology, at the University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur Hospital.

He a specialist clinical pharmacologist and bioethicist.

Blockman has been employed in this position since 1995. He is an associate fellow of the college of clinical pharmacologists (Assoc. FCCP); diploma in post graduate international research ethics (UCT); -M.Med (Clinical Pharmacology) (UCT) MBChB (UCT); -B.Pharm (UCT) with distinction.

Blockman is recognised as an expert on international, national and provincial drug policy.

He serves on the Medicines Control (medicines regulatory committee) of South Africa; as Council member as well as chairperson of the pharmacovigilance expert committee and member of the clinical expert committee.

He serves as an international consultant for the World Health Organization, assessing drug policy and drug regulation in many countries and advise on the implementation of remedial systems where appropriate.

He is a member of the Universities medical and bioethics programme; and Chair of the University of Cape Town’s Faculty of Health Sciences Human Research and Ethics Committee, as well as chair of various data safety monitoring committees (DSMBs).

ASA is represented by a legal team comprising the following persons who have a long history of work in the human rights, sports law and personal injury fields:

Advocate Norman Arendse SC Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi Dev Maharaj Shikar Maharaj.

Semenya’s lawyers from a South African firm Norton Rose Fulbright are working with Dutee Chand’s team, which was led by James Bunting and Carlos Sayao of the Canadian firm Davies.

They released their list of international experts who will testify in support of Semenya are:

Prof Veronica Gomez-Lobo, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Georgetown University and the Director of the DSD (Differences of Sexual Development) Clinic at the Children’s National Health System in Washington‚ DC.

Dr Alun Williams, Director of the Sports Genomics Laboratory at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Professor Eric Vilain, a specialist in gender-based and endocrine genetics‚ including DSD, who has consulted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Professor Roger Pielke Jr, director of the Sports Governance Center at the University of Colorado.

Professor Dankmar Böhning, Chair in Medical Statistics at the University of Southampton.

Professor Richard Holt, an expert in Diabetes and Endocrinology at the University of Southampton.

Professor Anthony C Hackney, University of North Carolina‚ with joint appointments in the Department of Exercise and Sports Science and the Department of Nutrition School of Public Health.

Dr Lih-Mei Liao, clinical and health psychologist in the United Kingdom who has worked extensively with women diagnosed with a range of DSD conditions.

Dr Payoshni Mitra, teaches Sports Sociology at the Birkbeck College‚ University of London and works closely with athletes with hyperandrogenism and DSD from the Southern Hemisphere.

Ashley LaBrie‚ Executive Director of AthletesCAN‚ an independent organization that represents the interests of all national team athletes in Canada.

A verdict is expected by 3 March. Three judges from CAS will deliberate the decision.