Western Cape police arrest two men with truckload of abalone

Police received information of a truck transporting abalone to Gauteng on the N1 freeway.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested in Touws River, Western Cape, with a truckload of abalone worth an estimated street value of R28 million.

It was then pursued, stopped and inspected near Rooikoppies by police.

Two men, aged 37 and 31, were arrested and are scheduled to make a court appearance in Touws River on Thursday.

The police's Andre Traut says: “The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended his members for the arrest and their endeavours to break the back of abalone syndicates in this province.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)