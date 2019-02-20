[WATCH LIVE] Mrwebi in hot seat at Mokgoro Inquiry

Mrwebi will address allegations related to his involvement in supporting Jackie Selebi's bid to escape prosecution, and his withdrawal of charges against Richard Mdluli.

PRETORIA - Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi is testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry.

The inquiry is looking into his fitness, and that of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba, to hold office.

Mrwebi will address allegations related to his involvement in supporting Jackie Selebi's bid to escape prosecution, and his withdrawal of charges against Richard Mdluli.

WATCH: Mrwebi in hot seat at Mokgoro Inquiry