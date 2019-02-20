Verreynne ton gets Cobras over the line

The young right-hander carved out an unbeaten 114 from 119 balls (12 fours) as the visitors chased down 283 with three deliveries to spare.

CAPE TOWN - A maiden franchise century by Kyle Verreynne led an excellent chase by the Cape Cobras as they edged out the Knights by three wickets for their first win of the Momentum One-Day Cup season in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The young nuggety right-hander carved out an unbeaten 114 from 119 balls (12 fours) as the visitors chased down 283 with three deliveries to spare.

His mature innings, which will increase his ever-rising stock, bettered his previous top-score of 84.

Verreynne walked to the middle after his side had slipped to 15 for three, but the 21-year-old shared in three 50 plus partnerships that dragged his side out of trouble and to the first win of their 2018/19 campaign.

Earlier, there were three half-centurions for the home side that lifted them to a competitive 282 for six.

Andries Gous (60 off 79 balls, 7 fours), Keegan Petersen (52 off 75 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes) and Ryan McLaren (56 off 56 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) all shone for the Central franchise after they had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Mangaung Oval.

In the Cobras's chase, captain Dane Piedt played a vital hand with his 36, which enabled the Cobras to bolster their total by another 67 for the seventh wicket and, even after the skipper fell, the victory was in sight for Verreynne.

Dane Paterson helped add the finishing touches, the visitors getting home in the final over.

