Verreynne ton gets Cobras over the line
The young right-hander carved out an unbeaten 114 from 119 balls (12 fours) as the visitors chased down 283 with three deliveries to spare.
CAPE TOWN - A maiden franchise century by Kyle Verreynne led an excellent chase by the Cape Cobras as they edged out the Knights by three wickets for their first win of the Momentum One-Day Cup season in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.
The young nuggety right-hander carved out an unbeaten 114 from 119 balls (12 fours) as the visitors chased down 283 with three deliveries to spare.
His mature innings, which will increase his ever-rising stock, bettered his previous top-score of 84.
Verreynne walked to the middle after his side had slipped to 15 for three, but the 21-year-old shared in three 50 plus partnerships that dragged his side out of trouble and to the first win of their 2018/19 campaign.
Earlier, there were three half-centurions for the home side that lifted them to a competitive 282 for six.
Andries Gous (60 off 79 balls, 7 fours), Keegan Petersen (52 off 75 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes) and Ryan McLaren (56 off 56 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) all shone for the Central franchise after they had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Mangaung Oval.
In the Cobras's chase, captain Dane Piedt played a vital hand with his 36, which enabled the Cobras to bolster their total by another 67 for the seventh wicket and, even after the skipper fell, the victory was in sight for Verreynne.
Dane Paterson helped add the finishing touches, the visitors getting home in the final over.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Sport
-
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am,' says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand
-
ICC bans top cricket coach for 10 years
-
Dr Ross Tucker: 'IAAF's evidence in Semenya matter not good enough'
-
Manjra on Semenya: 'IAAF making a call on issues science doesn't know'
-
Royal House of Mandela joins Hands Off Caster Semenya movement
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.