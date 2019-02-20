Tito Unplugged #RSABudget2019
Here’s what you didn’t hear in Tito Mboweni’s maiden budget speech. The highlights from the pre-budget briefing with the frankest minister in cabinet.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s shoot-from-hip Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has delivered his maiden Budget address, complete with tough talk, biblical inspiration and a horticultural prop.
But it was a less curated version of the budget that Mboweni explained at the traditional pre-budget briefing to journalists in Treasury lock-up. He spoke frankly about the need for SOEs to fend for themselves, the difficult conversations that need to be had about the Public Sector Wage Bill, and his current state of personal financial unhappiness. He even had a little shade for his boss President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Here are some of the highlights:
Tackling the tough conversations about SOEs
Taking on the elephant in the room – a public service that sucks up 34,4% of government expenditure
Hands off my man – taking aim at the Public Protector
Shade like an oak tree...
And finally, a lamentation of the state of his personal pay packet.
Despite being singularly unhappy with his pay packet, Mboweni told journalists he’s going to be around for a while still if, of course, his party wins the upcoming national elections and he’s asked to stay on as minister.
Click here to read Mboweni's full Budget speech.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
