Mboweni takes a jab at Mkhwebane
Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Dondo Mogajane had concealed his record for speeding when he applied for the DG position and instructed Tito Mboweni to act against him.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has taken aim at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying she has a problem.
He was responding to a question during a pre-budget briefing in Parliament earlier on Wednesday about Mkhwebane’s instruction that he take disciplinary action against his director-general Dondo Mogajane.
The Public Protector found Mogajane had concealed his record for speeding when he applied for the DG position and instructed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to take disciplinary action against him
But Mboweni is having none of it and has decided to take the Public Protector’s finding on review: “The collective view in the ministry of finance is that the Public Protector’s findings are wrong.”
Speaking characteristically plainly, Mboweni accused Mkhwebane of having what he calls “a problem.”
I
"I am saying this as strongly as I can, knowing that this is the office of the Public Protector, but the incumbent is a problem."
Mboweni joked his DG is known as ‘Speedy Dondo’ around the office, telling journalists he’s a good Christian man none the less.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
