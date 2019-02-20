Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPs

While the president’s salary will increase to R3.9 million this year, his executive won’t be getting a cent more.

CAPE TOWN - There will be no pay hike for Members of Parliament (MPs), provincial legislatures and the executives of public entities this year.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says it’s a gesture of goodwill as the government looks to rein in its exorbitant wage bill, which now accounts for 34% of national expenditure.

Mboweni says the level of expenditure is unsustainable and public servants will be asked to consider early retirement.

WATCH: #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield

While the president’s salary will increase to R3.9 million this year, his executive won’t be getting a cent more.

Mboweni says the salary bill must be cut by R27 billion over the next three years: “The public-sector wage bill is unsustainable. We must shift expenditure to investment.”

Mboweni has announced a clampdown on overtime and bonus payments for civil servants, as well as pay progression.

“The first step is to allow older public servants, who want to do so, to retire early and gracefully. This will save an estimated R4.8 billion in 2019/20, R7.5 billion in 2020/21 and R8 billion in 2021/22.”

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is expected to outline the details of the early retirement framework in the coming days.

#Budget2019 expenditure breakdown

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)