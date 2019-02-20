Thelle Mogoerane Hospital denies klebsiella bacteria responsible for baby deaths
The hospital says that only one baby tested positive for klebsiella but died due to a low birth weight-related illness.
JOHANNESBURG - The Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus says that there’s no outbreak of the deadly klebsiella bacteria following the deaths of eight infants last month.
The hospital says only one baby tested positive for klebsiella but died due to a low birth weight-related illness.
Klebsiella is a type of bacteria that can cause several associated infections, such as pneumonia.
Last year, six newborn babies died at the same facility after they tested positive for the outbreak.
The hospital says the ward where the outbreak happened last year was shut down and will soon be renovated following a thorough hygienic clean-up.
Acting CEO at the hospital Michael Malaka says the babies who were exposed to the infant that tested positive were isolated and examined, adding that their results came back negative.
"Three have since been discharged and three are still in the ward. They are okay."
He says the other seven babies died due to other causes which were not related to klebsiella.
Malaka says that since the outbreak last year, they have implemented mitigating factors to deal with challenges of overcrowding which could be a possible cause of the bacteria.
