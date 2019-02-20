Popular Topics
State argues in favour of harsh punishment for wife killer Jason Rohde

The State has called on the Western Cape High Court to exceed the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years when it punishes him.

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde talks to his lawyer in the High Court in Cape Town during his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde talks to his lawyer in the High Court in Cape Town during his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In the trial of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde, the State has called on the Western Cape High Court to exceed the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years when it punishes him.

Closing arguments are being heard as the trial draws to a conclusion.

In 2018, he was convicted of murdering his spouse Susan Rohde. He tried to stage her suicide.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe started proceedings by asking the State and the defence to address her specifically in their arguments on why the court should not exceed the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk has argued in favour of harsh punishment for Jason Rohde.

Van Niekerk highlighted several aggravating factors, including the fact Susan Rohde was killed by her husband, in their hotel room, having led her to believe she was in a safe position.

The prosecutor says the extensive injuries she sustained are indicative of how viciously she was attacked.

He has labelled Rohde’s actions as ruthless and accused him of not having thought of the devastating effect it would have.

Van Niekerk submits there are not substantial and compelling factors to deviate from the minimum sentence.

He’s called on the judge to hand Rohde a sentence of between 18 and 20 years.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

