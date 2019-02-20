Spurs star Kane back in training ahead of schedule
Harry Kane has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in the closing moments of Tottenham's Premier League defeat against Manchester United on 13 January.
LONDON - Harry Kane is back in training ahead of schedule as the Tottenham striker targets a return to action at Burnley on Saturday.
It was initially expected the England captain wouldn't be fit to play again until March.
But, after posting a social media picture of himself working with his team-mates on Wednesday, Kane now looks set to feature at Turf Moor this week.
"Great to be back with my team," Kane tweeted.
Kane, who has scored 20 times in all competitions this season, will give a major boost to Tottenham as they enter a crucial stage of the campaign.
Tottenham have won all four league matches in his absence and stand on the brink of the Champions League quarter-finals after a last 16 first-leg 3-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund.
Mauricio Pochettino's side also trails Manchester City and Liverpool by just five points in the Premier League title race and face London derbies against Chelsea and Arsenal in the next two weeks.
Kane, winner of the Golden Boot at last year's World Cup, had scored seven times in his last seven appearances before his latest ankle injury.
