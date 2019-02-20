Sport Dept 'cautiously optimistic' in Semenya-IAAf battle
Caster Semenya is asking the CAS in Switzerland to overturn eligibility proposed new rules for middle distance female runners with high testosterone levels.
CAPE TOWN - Sports Department's director-general Alec Moemi told EWN Sport they are cautiously optimistic midway through the Caster Semenya battle with the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The two-time Olympic champion is asking the CAS in Switzerland to overturn eligibility proposed new rules for middle distance female runners with high testosterone levels.
The proposed regulations would require female athletes who produce naturally higher levels of testosterone to take medication to suppress and regulate those levels to compete.
Information has been scarce from the closed-door hearings of the landmark Semenya battle with the IAAF in Switzerland.
Speaking exclusively to EWN Sport, Moemi was positive about proceedings midway through the scheduled 5-day hearing.
“Day three of a tough legal battle. We have held our own so far, we believe that although we are not the judges, on the merits of the case and on what has been presented so far and judging them also by the summary of the testimonies of the experts - we are getting cautiously optimistic and confident about the case we are putting forward to CAS.”
Funded by the government, Semenya has formed an experienced legal team with Canadians James Bunting and Carlos Sayao whose experience on the subject, from the Dutee Chand case,) could prove invaluable.
“We obviously thinking that it is important for us to win the case, you may have seen both Caster Semenya’s team legal team, as well as the Athletics South Africa team, have formidable experts and academics of note and expertise that are beyond reproach.”
A verdict is expected by the end of March and will be deliberated by three judges.
