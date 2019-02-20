Spend less time criticising national govt, Zille told in Sopa debate

Opposition parties in the province on Tuesday debated Zille's State of the Province Address delivered last week.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has been told to spend less time criticising national government and focus more on service delivery.

Over the last ten years, the outgoing premier has clashed with leaders in national government on several occasions.

The province's biggest fight is with the Police Ministry as it calls for more police officers to be deployed gang-ridden communities.

At the height of the province's drought, Zille's government also had issues with the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

But ACDP provincial leader Ferlon Christians says leaders in different spheres of government need to work together in the interest of the taxpaying public.

"If you work closely with national government, with the Minister of Police, I think they can get a lot done."

The DA's Alan Winde, however, says the ruling ANC should take some of the blame.

"They spoke about how the housing list has grown beyond all proportion, it is because people come here for all the opportunities."

Zille will reply to opposition parties on Thursday.