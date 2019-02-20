Solidarity looks to expose Gavin Watson's role in corruption with Bosasa
Watson's company African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, has been placed at the centre of a massive corruption scandal involving government.
PRETORIA - Trade union solidarity has businessman Gavin Watson in its crosshairs.
Watson's company African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, has been placed at the centre of a massive corruption scandal involving government.
In the wake of the saga, the company's applied for voluntary liquidation, which could see hundreds of staff members out of a job.
• Bosasa’s voluntary liquidation explained
Solidarity says that lives are being destroyed by corrupt business practices and it will rely on provisions in the Insolvency Act to expose Watson’s role in the affair.
Meanwhile, partner at Adams and Adams Leander Opperman says the liquidation process may reveal the extent of the corrupt dealings.
“The liquidator's Act for the body of creditors does not take instructions from the director. If a creditor wants anything to be investigated, the liquidators have full mandate to do so. They have no mandate from directors.”
He says the liquidation process could take years to conclude.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Why Tito Mboweni's 2019 Budget speech will be South Africa's toughest yet
-
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
-
Cosatu: 'Eskom unbundling not a solution'
-
Amcu calls on Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders to disinvest
-
Treasury economist MacLoad says Nene's axing as finance minister was devastating
-
#BudgetSpeech must show there's light at end of the tunnel, say economists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.