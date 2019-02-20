Solidarity looks to expose Gavin Watson's role in corruption with Bosasa

Watson's company African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, has been placed at the centre of a massive corruption scandal involving government.

PRETORIA - Trade union solidarity has businessman Gavin Watson in its crosshairs.

In the wake of the saga, the company's applied for voluntary liquidation, which could see hundreds of staff members out of a job.

Solidarity says that lives are being destroyed by corrupt business practices and it will rely on provisions in the Insolvency Act to expose Watson’s role in the affair.

Meanwhile, partner at Adams and Adams Leander Opperman says the liquidation process may reveal the extent of the corrupt dealings.

“The liquidator's Act for the body of creditors does not take instructions from the director. If a creditor wants anything to be investigated, the liquidators have full mandate to do so. They have no mandate from directors.”

He says the liquidation process could take years to conclude.

