Solidarity to approach CCMA over restructuring process at Richards Bay mine

The company could shed around 500 jobs at its KwaZulu-Natal plant to reduce costs.

JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity says it will approach the CCMA to facilitate the restructuring process at South32's Hillside aluminium smelter in Richards Bay.

The company could shed around 500 jobs at its KwaZulu-Natal plant to reduce costs.

Solidarity spokesperson Marius Croucamp says: “This will affect 500 jobs out of 1,373 workers, so there’s a substantial retrenchment notice. The reason is costs and competitiveness issues. If this plan is closed completely, it will affect around 30,000 people in the community.”

South32 is the latest mining company planning to cut jobs after Sibanye-Stillwater announced last week it could shed close to 6,000 jobs.