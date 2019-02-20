Search for missing Jeneva Diergal (8) continues

It's been 26 days since Jeneva Diergal disappeared from outside her aunt's home in Klawer. The child is mentally and physically challenged.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing eight-year-old Klawer girl continues.

It's been 26 days since Jeneva Diergal disappeared from outside her aunt's home. The child is mentally and physically challenged.

Dessie Rechner of missing person's NGO the Pink Ladies says the girl has apparently been spotted recently.

"Police have searched day and night everywhere. There was a sighting of her on a highway. The person just took her off the highway and put her on the pavement. The person just says she was playing there."