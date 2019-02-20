Sasol contributed to Vaal River system pollution, says whistle-blower
The whistle-blower, who's been a Sasol employee for about 15 years, has testified about the number of harmful chemicals that are disposed of by the petroleum giant.
JOHANNESBURG - A Sasol employee has lifted the lid on the petroleum giant’s alleged non-compliance with how it disposes of its waste and how it’s contributed to the pollution of the Vaal River system.
The employee was testifying at the final sitting of the Human Right Commission’s inquiry into the contamination of the Vaal River in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.
The area is in the grips of a disaster as pollution and raw sewage continues to pour into the stream.
The whistle-blower, who has been working at Sasol’s Secunda Plant in Mpumalanga for about 15 years, has testified about the number of harmful chemicals that are disposed of by the petroleum giant.
“Vanadium itself can cause birth and genetic defects, etc.“
He says Sasol is not disposing of its waste in line with its licence: “There’s been a lot of instances where I reported it, but like I said, it’s unmeasured you can’t give a quantity. It can be mega amounts.“
In 2018, the petrol chemical giant denied that it was responsible for the pollution in the Vaal River.
It, however, admitted that it struggled to interpret some of its compliance requirements, which led to the closure of three of its incinerators.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni
-
Budget 2019 in numbers
-
Cigarette price up R1.14, whisky up R4 per bottle, beer by 12c a can
-
Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPs
-
Mboweni unplugged: What you didn't hear in the Budget 2019 speech
-
#Budget2019: How much will your sins be costing you?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.