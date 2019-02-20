Sars targets Adriano Mazzotti in bid to recover tax debt
Sars obtained a High Court warrant of execution on Monday and raided his house and a warehouse elsewhere in Johannesburg.
PRETORIA - About two months after cigarette manufacturer Adriano Mazzotti claimed that his tax affairs were settled, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has swooped on his Hyde Park property to seize his assets.
Sars obtained a High Court warrant of execution on Monday and raided his house and a warehouse elsewhere in Johannesburg.
Eyewitness News revealed that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s wife lives in a house owned by Mazzotti.
In December, Mazzotti said through his attorney that he and his company, Carnilinx, remain tax compliant and are able to prove certificates to prove this.
It appears that a lot has changed in three months, with Sars officials and the sheriff attaching several vehicles and other assets at the businessman’s Hyde Park house.
It is understood that the revenue service is trying to recover R33 million of a R71 million debt.
The warrant and related tax debt is linked to a case dating to 2010, in which Mazzotti and his company are accused of cigarette smuggling and falsifying export documents.
Mazzotti’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
Popular in Business
-
Why Tito Mboweni's 2019 Budget speech will be South Africa's toughest yet
-
'Only good news about #BudgetSpeech is bad news already known' - economist
-
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
-
Solidarity looks to expose Gavin Watson's role in corruption with Bosasa
-
Amcu to share details of strike against job cuts at Sibanye-Stillwater
-
Cosatu: 'Eskom unbundling not a solution'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.