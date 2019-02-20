SANDF awaits Treasury approval on budget to restore basic services in Vaal area

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

SANDF awaits Treasury approval on budget to restore basic services in Vaal area

Army experts were deployed to the area in November last year to try and repair water treatment works as well as stem the flow of raw sewage into the Vaal River.

An SANDF technical team works to restore infrastructure at the polluted Vaal River system. Picture: @SANDFCorpEvents/Twitter
An SANDF technical team works to restore infrastructure at the polluted Vaal River system. Picture: @SANDFCorpEvents/Twitter
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to deliver his Budget speech on Wednesday, the SANDF is waiting to hear how much will be allocated to help restore basic services in the troubled Vaal district.

Army experts were deployed to the area in November last year to try and repair water treatment works as well as stem the flow of raw sewage into the Vaal River.

But the SANDF is facing financial constraints and requires about R1 billion to complete its work.

When the army was sent in to undertake massive work in the Vaal district three months ago, it had no funding from Treasury.

And now it’s in desperate need of a cash injection in order to complete the cleanup and restoration.

The SANDF's Andries Mahapa says they're waiting for National Treasury to approve their proposed budget.

"What we are waiting for now is the documentation, to ascertain the scope of the work, and determine which man will go where and the timeline."

Local group, Save the Vaal Environment, says that government needs to show its commitment to this crucial project.

"The SANDF are the only agency that's really come to our help."

The SANDF says its intervention has resulted in some progress since members were roped in to help.

But there are also other problems to deal with, in the form of infrastructure vandalism, which threatens to set their work back.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA