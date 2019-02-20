Royal House of Mandela joins Hands Off Caster Semenya movement
The two-time Olympic champion is challenging a proposed rule that wants women athletes with naturally elevated testosterone levels to take suppressants before competing in middle distance events.
JOHANNESBURG - Mandla Mandela has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport not to discriminate against Caster Semenya and infringe on her right to dignity any further as it deliberates on the new regulations of the IAAF.
A verdict on the matter is expected next month.
Mandela has called on South Africans and sports enthusiast to act against what he says is an assault on Semenya's dignity and human rights.
Mandela says the proposed regulation by the IAAF constitutes unfair interference and control of Semenya’s body.
Athletics South Africa is appealing the IAAF’s proposed regulations at the Switzerland-based court.
The Royal House of Mandela has joined the Hands Off Caster Semenya movement, saying discrimination of any sort must not be tolerated.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
