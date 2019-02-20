Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption
The inquiry started dealing with issues at Eskom on Wednesday, with evidence leaders presenting reports they will use over the next three weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been urged to invoke his powers and compel those implicated in state capture to appear before the commission.
The first witness, chairperson of the power utility Jabu Mabuza, will take the stand on Friday.
So far, evidence leaders at the commission have been setting the scene for the upcoming testimony on Eskom.
They have told the inquiry’s chairperson that several reports on investigations at the power utility will be used, including 2018’s parliamentary report on Eskom and new evidence of corruption.
Advocate Vincent Maleka says several people will be implicated: “Time has come for the commission to call upon them to respond to those allegations. We will, in due course, identify them by name, number and other details available to the commission.”
He says the commission can’t wait until the end of the testimony on Eskom to call those implicated.
WATCH: Eskom corruption under the microscope at Zondo commission
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
