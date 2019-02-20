#RandReport: Rand flat after slipping in knee-jerk reaction to budget
After an initial negative reaction to the budget, the currency settled down as traders assessed its impact on South Africa’s sovereign credit ratings.
JOHANNESBURG -The rand was largely flat in afternoon dealings on Wednesday, recouping the bulk of losses suffered after finance minister Tito Mboweni presented the annual national budget.
After an initial negative reaction to the budget, the currency settled down as traders assessed its impact on South Africa’s sovereign credit ratings.
The rand was 0.6% weaker at 13.9600 per dollar by 0552 GMT, having earlier touched a low of 14.3700.
“It was a tough budget, but the right things have been said by the finance minister which may be enough to avoid a credit ratings downgrade,” said Jan Sluis-Cremer, forex trader at Rand Marchant Bank in Johannesburg.
Mboweni unveiled a $5 billion injection over coming years into cash-strapped utility Eskom in his maiden budget that also forecast wider deficits, rising debt and slower economic growth.
Government bonds were slightly firmer, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 easing 0.3 basis points to 8.840%.
On the bourse stocks hardly reacted to the budget as most heavily weighted companies earn more of their income abroad than at home.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 index ended 0.9% higher 49,405 and the broader All-share index rose by the same margin to 55,691.
Popular in Business
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni
-
Grant for pensioners to increase to at least R1,780 monthly
-
Cigarette price up R1.14, whisky up R4 per bottle, beer by 12c a can
-
Budget 2019 in numbers
-
Mboweni unplugged: What you didn't hear in the Budget 2019 speech
-
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.