PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 February 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - One South African will wake up R232 million richer this morning after correctly choosing the PowerBall numbers.

The jackpot was the biggest in the lottery's history after rolling over for a number of weeks.

It is not yet known where the lucky ticket was bought.

The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 19 February 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 14, 18, 21, 26, 35 PB: 05

PowerBallPlus results: 14, 16, 32, 38, 50 PB: 19

