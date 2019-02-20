Police on standby in Diepsloot amid reports of fresh protests

Diepsloot residents had closed off parts of the N14 on Wednesday morning with burning tyres and rocks, protesting over electricity.

DIEPSLOOT - Police are on standby in Diepsloot, with protests along the N14 highway set to resume.

Residents closed a small part of the highway on Wednesday morning, protesting over electricity.

Johannesburg metro police officials say they received information that residents had planned to disrupt the afternoon peak time traffic.

The situation is still calm in the area, with traffic flowing smoothly on the N14 next to Diepsloot.

But Metro police are still on standby in anticipation of the second round of protests.

JMPD officials say they received information that angry residents would return to block the road if power is not restored in the area.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)