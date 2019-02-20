Popular Topics
Police closely monitoring Diepsloot protest

Officials have been deployed to the area where protesters have blocked the road heading towards Krugersdorp direction from Pretoria.

Protest action on the N14 between the R511 and Malibongwe Drive in Johannesburg on 20 February 2019. Picture: EWN
Protest action on the N14 between the R511 and Malibongwe Drive in Johannesburg on 20 February 2019. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are closely monitoring a protest on the N14 highway in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

Officials have been deployed to the area where protesters have blocked the road heading towards Krugersdorp direction from Pretoria.

Demonstrators are burning tyres as part of the service delivery protest creating heavy traffic on that route.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says: “Police have been deployed and we’re trying to find out what is the problem. We’ll be making sure the road is open soon, but at the moment it’s closed.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

