Police closely monitoring Diepsloot protest
Officials have been deployed to the area where protesters have blocked the road heading towards Krugersdorp direction from Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are closely monitoring a protest on the N14 highway in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.
Officials have been deployed to the area where protesters have blocked the road heading towards Krugersdorp direction from Pretoria.
Demonstrators are burning tyres as part of the service delivery protest creating heavy traffic on that route.
The police’s Kay Makhubela says: “Police have been deployed and we’re trying to find out what is the problem. We’ll be making sure the road is open soon, but at the moment it’s closed.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
