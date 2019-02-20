MUT students call for talks with management after campus shut down

Violent protests took place at the university on Monday, with students demanding better living conditions and solutions to their challenges with financial aid funding.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology have called on management to hold discussions with student leaders instead of shutting down campus.

Management made the decision to shut down the university on Tuesday.

Students were instructed to vacate all campuses and residences by the end of the day.

Violent protests took place at the university on Monday.

Students are demanding better living conditions and solutions to their challenges with financial aid funding.

Student and former president of the SRC Sandile Dlamini: "We're saying that the university must open the tables, call leadership down and let's discuss the issues. Once we've discussed the issues, we'll find common ground and find a solution. In actual fact we did not support the call to shut down the university, we were saying all process must stop, the negotiations must take place."