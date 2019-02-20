MUT students call for talks with management after campus shut down

-
Mrwebi set to defend himself at Mokgoro InquiryLocal
Venezuela 'on alert,' suspends links with Curacao to block aidWorld
MUT students call for talks with management after campus shut downLocal
Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze near FranschhoekLocal
Dr Ross Tucker: 'IAAF's evidence in Semenya matter not good enough'Sport
CT teacher faces disciplinary process, police probe over 'strip' incidentLocal
IEC hoping for 80% turnout in May electionsLocal
2,000 unplaced learners in attendance as WC opposition debates Zille's SopaLocal
Cost of saving Eskom falls on South Africans' shoulders - DABusiness
IFP: 'Mboweni must avoid using Budget speech to make ANC look good'Politics
De Lille defamation case to follow normal proceedings, says DAPolitics
Outa, DA welcome liquidation of African Global OperationsPolitics
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
[OPINION] Of spoofs, gaffes and the #MensConferenceOpinion
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
Solidarity looks to expose Gavin Watson's role in corruption with BosasaBusiness
#BudgetSpeech must show there's light at end of the tunnel, say economistsBusiness
Cosatu: 'Eskom unbundling not a solution'Business
Why Tito Mboweni's 2019 Budget speech will be South Africa's toughest yetBusiness
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
#RandReport: Rand tepid ahead of annual Budget speechBusiness
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 February 2019Lifestyle
Ne-Yo sheds 30 pounds thanks to veganismLifestyle
Victoria Beckham leads Karl Lagerfeld tributesLifestyle
SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonightLocal
Khloe Kardashian annoyed by parenting criticsLifestyle
3 ways that big data reveals what you really like to watch, read and listen toLifestyle
Designer Karl Lagerfeld has died: ChanelWorld
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom planning engagement partyLifestyle
'Tinder for cows' matches livestock in the mood for loveWorld
Sprinter Chand backs Semenya to beat IAAF in fight over testosterone levelsSport
Valverde finds positives as Barcelona draw blank in Lyon to leave tie openSport
Klopp 'not over the moon' as Bayern frustrate LiverpoolSport
Porto fined and warned by Fifa over third-party rulesSport
Sarri picks over the bones as confusion reigns at ChelseaSport
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am', says Indian sprinter Dutee ChandSport
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
MUT students call for talks with management after campus shut down
Violent protests took place at the university on Monday, with students demanding better living conditions and solutions to their challenges with financial aid funding.
JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology have called on management to hold discussions with student leaders instead of shutting down campus.
Management made the decision to shut down the university on Tuesday.
Students were instructed to vacate all campuses and residences by the end of the day.
Violent protests took place at the university on Monday.
Students are demanding better living conditions and solutions to their challenges with financial aid funding.
Student and former president of the SRC Sandile Dlamini: "We're saying that the university must open the tables, call leadership down and let's discuss the issues. Once we've discussed the issues, we'll find common ground and find a solution. In actual fact we did not support the call to shut down the university, we were saying all process must stop, the negotiations must take place."
