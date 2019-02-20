MUT students call for talks with management after campus shut down

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

MUT students call for talks with management after campus shut down

Violent protests took place at the university on Monday, with students demanding better living conditions and solutions to their challenges with financial aid funding.

FILE: The Mangosuthu University of Technology. Picture: MUT Facebook page
FILE: The Mangosuthu University of Technology. Picture: MUT Facebook page
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology have called on management to hold discussions with student leaders instead of shutting down campus.

Management made the decision to shut down the university on Tuesday.

Students were instructed to vacate all campuses and residences by the end of the day.

Violent protests took place at the university on Monday.

Students are demanding better living conditions and solutions to their challenges with financial aid funding.

Student and former president of the SRC Sandile Dlamini: "We're saying that the university must open the tables, call leadership down and let's discuss the issues. Once we've discussed the issues, we'll find common ground and find a solution. In actual fact we did not support the call to shut down the university, we were saying all process must stop, the negotiations must take place."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA