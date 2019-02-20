Mrwebi set to defend himself at Mokgoro Inquiry
After four weeks of often damning evidence against Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba, the embattled State advocates will have an opportunity to address the cases against them.
PRETORIA - Head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit, Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi, is on Wednesday expected to take the stand to defend himself at the inquiry investigating his fitness to hold office.
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is chairing the inquiry which is also considering the conduct of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.
After four weeks of often damning evidence against Mrwebi and Jiba, the embattled State advocates will have an opportunity to address the cases against them.
The most serious allegation against Mrwebi relates to his decision to withdraw the criminal case against former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli.
Both the prosecutor handling that matter and the Hawks investigator have accused the advocate of acting with an ulterior purpose and of trying to protect Mdluli.
Mrwebi’s involvement in the 2009 arrest of former prosecutor Gerrie Nel, during the trial of Jackie Selebi, has also been questioned.
The testimony has been set down until Friday.
Jiba is expected to start testifying on Monday.
Popular in Local
-
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am', says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand
-
Why Tito Mboweni's 2019 Budget speech will be South Africa's toughest yet
-
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
-
PSC finds Muthambi broke some rules when hiring staff at private office
-
Solidarity looks to expose Gavin Watson's role in corruption with Bosasa
-
SA's biggest ever PowerBall jackpot of R225mil ready to be won tonight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.