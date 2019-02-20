Mrwebi set to defend himself at Mokgoro Inquiry

After four weeks of often damning evidence against Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba, the embattled State advocates will have an opportunity to address the cases against them.

PRETORIA - Head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit, Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi, is on Wednesday expected to take the stand to defend himself at the inquiry investigating his fitness to hold office.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is chairing the inquiry which is also considering the conduct of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

The most serious allegation against Mrwebi relates to his decision to withdraw the criminal case against former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli.

Both the prosecutor handling that matter and the Hawks investigator have accused the advocate of acting with an ulterior purpose and of trying to protect Mdluli.

Mrwebi’s involvement in the 2009 arrest of former prosecutor Gerrie Nel, during the trial of Jackie Selebi, has also been questioned.

The testimony has been set down until Friday.

Jiba is expected to start testifying on Monday.