Mrwebi: 'My NPA difficulties started after reporting abuse of Scorpions fund'
Mrwebi has started his testimony at the Mokgoro Inquiry which is investigating his and advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
PRETORIA - Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi says that his difficulties in the National Prosecuting Authority started in 2004 when he reported abuse of the Scorpion’s slush fund.
Mrwebi has started his testimony at the Mokgoro Inquiry, which is investigating his and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
The suspended head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has painted himself as the victim of a vendetta because he stood against corruption.
Mrwebi said that at some point in 2004, while he was the head of the Scorpions in KwaZulu-Natal, an informant was paid funds not due to him.
"That arose my suspicions to the extent that I did an investigation and I discovered [that] indeed the person was paid and the person had nothing to do with the investigation and the people who were implicated, were people in our head office in Pretoria and were able to point [to] the actual suspect who stole."
Mrwebi’s advocate, Mervyn Rip, told the inquiry that his client was then accused of performing poorly.
"So when Mr Hofmeyr and some of the other witnesses said they understood you weren’t performing well in KwaZulu-Natal, the true story is that there was a vendetta against you by officials who were embarrassed by your report."
WATCH: Mrwebi in hot seat at Mokgoro Inquiry
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
