Mortimer Saunders' appeal bid had no reasonable prospect of success - judge

The man convicted of raping and killing three year old Courtney Pieters has been denied leave to appeal.

The ruling was made in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Last year, the court handed Mortimer Saunders two life sentences. He raped and murdered the child in 2017 in Elsies River.

Saunders will spend a very long time behind bars.

After hearing arguments from the State and defence, the Western Cape High Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Judge Pearl Mantame has found the appeal would hold no reasonable prospect of success.

During his trial, he denied the rape charge but admitted to necrophilia.