Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toilets
Minister Tito Mboweni said some of the funds being spent on the Public Service Wage Bill need to be redirected and much-needed funding is going to schools.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the Public Service Wage Bill is not sustainable.
Mboweni delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday afternoon in Parliament.
He said some of the funds being spent on the Public Service Wage Bill need to be redirected.
“The public wage bill is unsustainable, we must shift expenditure to investment. National and provincial compensation budgets will be reduced by R27 billion over the next three years.”
Mboweni also announced that the arts will receive a boost.
“Officials from the National Treasury and the Department of Arts and Culture will consider proposals for the development of a new national theatre, a new national museum, and also consider financial support for the National Archives, a national orchestra and ballet troupe.”
The Finance Minister also said much-needed funding is going to schools: “Over R30 billion is allocated to build new schools and maintain schooling infrastructure. An additional R2.8 billion is added to the School Infrastructure Backlogs grant to replace pit latrines at over 2,400 schools.”
WATCH: #Budget2019 with Bruce Whitfield
Click here to read Mboweni's full Budget speech.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
